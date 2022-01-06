From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 7, 1922: Santa Fe and Taos can clasp hands, go off into a corner by ourselves and laugh good naturedly at the ideas others have of us both. Apparently, the writer in the New York Times, mentioned last week, thinks that Santa Fe is merely a station on the way to Taos, and now comes a writer in the Christian Science Monitor, reaching an equally large audience, who speaks of the "artist colony at Taos, in Old Santa Fe, New Mexico." It is to laugh!
Jan. 7, 1947: Having had several complaints of reckless shooting by boys just outside the city, Sheriff Florentino Ortiz today gave out a warning to parents. In one case, he said, it was reported boys had fired on passing cars; in others that their bullets had come dangerously close to persons in their own yards.
Jan. 7, 1972: Santa Fe has no contingency plan to put into operation should a stagnant air situation develop such as Albuquerque faced in late December.
Jan. 7, 1997: The first winter storm of 1997 dumped up to 12 inches of snow in Northern New Mexico, prompted the closing of many schools and roads as maintenance crews struggled throughout the night to keep streets manageable.
After closing Monday, schools in Santa Fe were on at least a two-hour delay this morning, but the final decision on whether to open classes wouldn't be made until 7 a.m.
