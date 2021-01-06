From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 7, 1921: As the first appointment of any importance since his accession, Governor Mechem today commissioned Lorenzo Delgado of Las Vegas. Captain Apolonio A. Sena, who held the post under the former administration, resigned.
Jan. 7, 1946: New Mexico observed without fanfare yesterday one of its most important anniversaries. On Jan. 6, 1912 President Taft issued a proclamation admitting New Mexico to statehood following an approving act by Congress.
Jan. 7, 1971: Temperatures stayed below the freezing mark for the fifth consecutive day in Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico today and there’s no relief in sight.
All Santa Fe Municipal buildings closed today in conjunction with an emergency declaration by Mayor George Gonzales and the City Council during a special meeting Wednesday night.
Jan. 7, 1996: Frank Chavez, Sandia Pueblo’s economic development officer, has seen casino profits translated into real benefits for his family.
With gambling proceeds, the pueblo set up a scholarship fund open to every tribal member that will pay the difference between the money each can raise for college and the money each needs.
