From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 6, 1923: "Diavalo," as Freddy Lund is known to fame the country over, will put on his big show of wing walking, hanging by his hands and feet under a plane, and aerial acrobatics which have thrilled millions, Sunday afternoon beginning at 3 o'clock at the flying field beyond the Indian School.

Jan. 6, 1923: We didn't hear anybody singing Happy Birthday and there wasn't any flag flying on the capitol dome, but just the same New Mexico as a state is 36 years old today.

Popular in the Community