Jan. 6, 1923: "Diavalo," as Freddy Lund is known to fame the country over, will put on his big show of wing walking, hanging by his hands and feet under a plane, and aerial acrobatics which have thrilled millions, Sunday afternoon beginning at 3 o'clock at the flying field beyond the Indian School.
Jan. 6, 1923: We didn't hear anybody singing Happy Birthday and there wasn't any flag flying on the capitol dome, but just the same New Mexico as a state is 36 years old today.
The state had a terrible time aborning, and it's a shame that nobody but us pays attention to its birthdays.
Being one of a pair of twins that are the youngest in the family of states, you'd think New Mexico would be a pet with candles and cakes on Jan. 6, but not so. New Mexico was born on that date in 1912, probably the oldest, toughest baby ever conceived. Arizona came along immediately after.
Jan. 6, 1998: Rogelio Retana Valles gave up his seat on a bus to make a woman with a baby more comfortable and then became the lone fatality when the Denver-bound charter careened into a guardrail and flipped over just north of Santa Fe Monday.
Retana Valles, 31, of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and 58 others were on board the bus when it crashed at 1:30 a.m. Monday along Interstate 25 near Glorieta, about 20 miles east of Santa Fe.