From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 6, 1922: The city hasn't got the money. Fire protection seems to be right up to the citizens of Santa Fe.
Jan. 6, 1947: KTRC, Santa Fe's newest radio station, took to the airwaves formally before a capacity audience at the Lensic theater yesterday afternoon with a gala hour-long show featuring radio talent to be heard regularly at 1400 on Santa Fe's radio dial.
Jan. 6, 1972: Sixty years ago today, President Taft smiled, picked up a pearl-handled gold pen, and signed documents making New Mexico the 47th state in the union.
"It's all over," the President told a small gathering in his private offices. "I am glad to give you life and I hope you will be healthy."
Jan. 6, 1997: Winter hit Northern New Mexico roads hard Sunday night, closing Interstate 25 from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, slicking most other highways, whipping snow into a white haze and sending drivers into the snowbanks.
