From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 6, 1921: Governor Not Quibbling Over ‘Authority’; Likes Spirit
Revenue Commission Findings Are Valuable Regardless of Scope of Inquiry, Mechem Thinks
Jan. 6, 1971: Bitter, numbing cold has brought most activity in Northern New Mexico to a virtual standstill.
Gov. Bruce King authorized the closing of state executive buildings in Santa Fe today, to conserve natural gas in the face of mounting demands because of an extended cold snap.
The request to close the buildings was made by Southern Union Gas Co.
Jan. 6, 1996: Two anti-hunting groups say they are willing to sue the U.S. Army to stop buffalo hunts scheduled later this month at Fort Wingate.
The Fund for Animals Inc., based in New York City, and Sangre de Cristo Animal Protection Inc. of Albuquerque say the Army did not do necessary environmental studies before giving the state Department of Game and Fish permission to allow hunters to kill nine buffalo over three weekends beginning Jan. 13.
