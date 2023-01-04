Jan. 5, 1923: Mr. Bursum Doesn’t Seem to Be Having Much Luck with His Bills These Days.
Jan. 5, 1948: As part of the campaign to publicize Santa Fe as a winter resort, the Chamber of Commerce expects within a week to distribute 100 mats of skis scenes at Hyde park to newspapers throughout the New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, Glen Burgess, secretary-manager, said today.
Later on, he said, it is planned to send out mats of winter scenes throughout this area to these newspapers and large eastern newspapers and magazines having travel sections.
Jan. 5, 1973: New Mexico law enforcement officers are continuing the search for other persons believe connected with the theft of approximately 97 santos and religious art from chapels and Penitente moradas during the last two years.
Thursday, an 80-year-old Taos antique dealer, Elmer Shupe, was arrested in connection with the theft of the religious art. He was arrested on grand jury indictment charging two counts of receiving the possession of stolen property.
Jan. 5, 1998: Santa Fe experienced an unusually high number of whooping cough cases last year, prompting health officials to reevaluate and update their detection procedures.
According to Edith Umland, medical epidemiologist for the state Department of Health, Santa Fe had 85 reported cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, between September and December 1997.