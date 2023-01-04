From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 5, 1923: Mr. Bursum Doesn’t Seem to Be Having Much Luck with His Bills These Days.

Jan. 5, 1948: As part of the campaign to publicize Santa Fe as a winter resort, the Chamber of Commerce expects within a week to distribute 100 mats of skis scenes at Hyde park to newspapers throughout the New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, Glen Burgess, secretary-manager, said today.

