From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 5, 1922: Historic De Vargas Hotel Burns to Ground, Loss $125,000, Partly Insured
BIGGEST FIRE IN HISTORY OF CITY
Great Wooden Hostelry Burns Like Tinder in Presence of Thousands of Spectators; Guests All Escape Unhurt; $50,000 Insurance
Jan. 5, 1972: City Manager Peter Hay today will decide whether to resign or to wade through the gauntlet of firing procedures.
Hays’ decision is expected to be voiced at a special meeting of the Santa Fe City Council at City Hall at 7:30 p.m. today.
Jan. 5, 1997: TAOS PUEBLO — After 90 years, The Path of Life once more belongs to Taos Pueblo.
In what may be one of his final acts as a New Mexico Congressman, U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson on Saturday presented tribal members with a framed copy of the Taos Bottleneck Bill, a measure he helped shepherd through Congress.
The path — a trail that leads to Blue Lake, at the heart of the tribe’s most sacred land — once more belongs to the tribe, thanks to the bill, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Clinton last November.
