From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 5, 1921: Dear Me — Was Anyone Afraid the New Mexican Would Ask for a Piece of the Pastry?
Jan. 5, 1946: Maj. Gen. L.R. Groves, head of the Manhattan project, today expressed appreciation for the cooperation received from the state and city of Santa Fe in the operation of the Los Alamos Laboratories and said he was sure the work at the site “would continue for a long time.”
Jan. 5, 1971: WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The destiny of the Navajo Nation, the world’s most populated Indian group, was handed today to 42-year-old Peter MacDonald.
He became the first Navajo with a college degree to head the more than 128,000-member Indian group living in portions of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.
Jan. 5, 1996: Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jacob Viarrial won’t carry out a threat to blockade state highways today to protest a promised federal crackdown on tribal casinos.
But Viarrial and other tribal leaders made it clear at a press conference Thursday they may yet take that action, or organize a series of legal traffic stops by tribal police, if they don’t get an acceptable resolution to the gambling impasse soon.
