From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 4, 1947: New Mexico’s Senator [Carl] Hatch is one of the leaders in a fight to seat Theodore Bilbo, the rabble-rousing Mississippian whose public career has violated practically every tenet of tolerance, human decency and political morality.
For a man who has ostensibly devoted much effort toward “clean politics,” Mr. Hatch has taken an astonishing position.
Jan. 4, 1972: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., held his one-man Indian hearings Monday night in Albuquerque after struggling across New Mexico in a harsh winter storm, then flew early today to Phoenix for more hearings.
Kennedy was more than seven hours late for the Albuquerque portion of his Senate subcommittee hearings into the alleged conflict of interests among federal agencies over the use of Indian resources by non-Indians.
He arrived in Albuquerque by caravan of six cars that drove in from Grants, N.M., over an interstate highway littered with an estimated 300 stranded automobiles. His airplane was left behind in Window Rock, Ariz. The hearings scheduled at four Indian Pueblos were canceled.
Jan. 4, 1997: WASHINGTON — Rep. Bill Richardson has one or two more tests to pass before he can pack his bags and move to New York to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
