From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 4, 1921: Remember – After the 15th You Can’t Drive a Jitney Unless You Can Show Your Card.
Jan. 4, 1946: Assistant District Attorney Marcelino Gutierrez may be the Democratic candidate for mayor at the coming April election, party leaders said today. Gutierrez said nobody had mentioned it to him, however.
Jan. 4, 1971: EX-GOVERNOR AT HIS FORTRESS — Former Governor David F. Cargo proudly displays three flags at his home in Pojoaque where he has entered private life. The three flags, from left to lower right, represent his spiritual homeland, Ireland; his native country, America; and the state over which he presided, New Mexico.
Jan. 4, 1996: ALBUQUERQUE — Nine gaming tribes have filed suit in federal court in an effort to stop a threatened shutdown of tribal casinos.
The tribes also asked a federal judge to declare valid gambling agreements they signed with Gov. Gary Johnson last February.
