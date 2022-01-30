From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 31, 1922: After about a year of inactivity, the local Boy Scouts of Troop No. 1, have gotten together and revived their interest in the Scout movement.
Jan. 31, 1947: If he is reappointed state historian, George Curry, who now resides at Kingston, Sierra county, plans to move to Lincoln and open an office in the historic Lincoln county courthouse, now a historical museum.
Jan. 31, 1972: HUERFANO, N.M. — Eight members of a Navajo family were found dead early today in their trailer near Huerfano Trading Post in northwestern New Mexico.
Jan. 31, 1997: Coming to a computer near you — “The Floating Death Head of Gov. Gary Johnson.”
In a new computer game that is circulating around state government, Johnson — or at least his disembodied head — is the villain. He’s out to do in the good guys: honest citizens, career state employees and the environment.
