From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 31, 1921: The state health department’s weekly summary, showing 226 cases of measles reported during the last week sets a new high mark for the state. In Santa Fe county, however, the outbreak did not make any gain owing to the activity of the county health department which has been keeping close watch on the disease.
Jan. 31, 1946: At the end of an 8,000-mile air and rail trip, and after more than a year of anxious separation, Patricia Anne Vought of Sydney, Australia, was at her husband’s beside at Bruns General Hospital today.
… They didn’t kiss. The doctor, Capt. Joseph M. Presant, had said “no, no,” pleasantly. Vought has tuberculosis.
Jan. 31, 1971: Another major step in a $600,000 modernization project for The New Mexican was announced today by Robert M. McKinney, publisher.
The New Mexican has purchased adjacent property on Otero Street from Mrs. Ruby McCabe to provide additional employe parking and space for the next phase of the newspaper’s expansion following the program currently underway. McKinney noted that this action demonstrates that the newspaper plant will remain in its downtown location for the foreseeable future.
Jan. 31, 1996: In an emotional floor-fight in the state Senate on Tuesday, Democratic senators failed when they tried to muster enough votes to override Gov. Gary Johnson’s vetoes of two bills passed by the Legislature last year.
On both bills, the vote fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to override Johnson’s vetoes.
