From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 30, 1923: A check at the Kiwanis luncheon today showed forty Santa Feans ready to take the trip to Las Vegas tomorrow and it is expected fifty will be on hand when the auto caravan leaves the Cassell garage at 7:45 a.m.

Jan. 30, 1948: The statehouse has reopened the squabble with the federal public roads administration that for seven years has blocked the rebuilding of the 41-mile stretch of U.S. 66 between Tucumcari and the state line.

