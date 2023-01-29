Jan. 30, 1923: A check at the Kiwanis luncheon today showed forty Santa Feans ready to take the trip to Las Vegas tomorrow and it is expected fifty will be on hand when the auto caravan leaves the Cassell garage at 7:45 a.m.
Jan. 30, 1948: The statehouse has reopened the squabble with the federal public roads administration that for seven years has blocked the rebuilding of the 41-mile stretch of U.S. 66 between Tucumcari and the state line.
The question involves the alignment of the proposed construction — whether it will remain on its present course through the community of San Jon (760 population in the 1940 census) or take a straight line east some six miles north of the village.
Jan. 30, 1973: What can you do when you want to raise salaries and pay operating expenses, and there isn’t enough money for both?
Simple. You borrow from Peter to pay Paul.
At least that’s what Corrections Secretary Howard Leach has done to raise the pay level of corrections personnel at the state prison.
Jan. 30, 1998: With Gov. Gary Johnson at his right and a local Catholic school student at his left, Santa Fe Archbishop Michael Sheehan told a crowd at the Capitol on Thursday that Santa Fe’s smallest parochial school would not be closing this spring if Johnson’s proposed school voucher program were in place.
“If we had a voucher system in place, St. Anne’s School would not be closing,” Sheehan said.
In a rare Roundhouse appearance, Sheehan came out in support of Johnson’s controversial “scholarship” program, part of his For the Children’s Sake education package.