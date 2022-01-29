From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 30, 1922: We’ve Started a Column of Bandit News. One on New Mexico Official Investigations Will Soon be Called for.
Jan. 30, 1947: Members of the New Veterans of New Mexico, Santa Fe, today went on record as opposing any state bonus payment to World War II veterans and adopted a resolution calling for repeal of the state law which now gives a $2,000 property tax exemption to World War I men and those of War II who lived in the state prior to Jan. 1, 1934.
Bob Nason, president of the New Vets, declared that in view of a heavy budget forthcoming, members of the organization feel that the state would be deprived of badly-needed revenue as long as the property tax exemption is in effect.
Jan. 30, 1972: Tito Griego, local businessman and Santa Fe City Council member, Saturday announced he will run for mayor along with five other Santa Feans on the United Santa Fe for Action (USA) Slate.
Jan. 30, 1997: WASHINGTON — Rep. Bill Richardson has swung at quite a few hardballs in his career.
But on Wednesday, the former college baseball player and nominee for U.N. ambassador was tossed mostly softballs and compliments by the members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
