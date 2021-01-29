From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 30, 1921: A suit to cause one hundred and fifty-six persons to vacate certain lands purchased or pretended to have been purchased from Indians of the pueblo of San Ildefonso was filed today in the U.S. district clerk’s office by the United States government through U.S. District Attorney Summers Burkhart. The suit is against “Ruperto Archuleta and 155 others,” whose names are given, most of them being Spanish names.
Jan. 30, 1946: State Police today were investigating three fatal poisonings on the atomic bomb project at Los Alamos. Death certificates, signed by Army medical authorities, indicated they had died Tuesday afternoon from 15 to 20 hours after drinking anti-freeze (ethylene-glycol) as a beverage.
Jan. 30, 1996: The session’s great debate on gambling is set to begin on the Senate floor this week, probably in a marathon session already scheduled for two days and possibly two nights.
It’s a debate that is likely to turn on the details of the three or more bills up for consideration.
