Jan. 3, 1923: Don’t Forget the Annual Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Election Tonight.
Jan. 3, 1948: Augustin Garcia, 15, Abiquiu, who lay in the snow over 10 hours, with a gunshot wound in the abdomen, was in a critical condition at St. Vincent hospital today. His hands and feet were frozen, and he was in a state of profound shock. Doctors feared to operate to remove the bullet. If the boy lives he will have his horse to thank. He left home at 10 a.m. yesterday, taking a .22-caliber rifle, to round up some cattle. Between 6 and 7 last night, his horse came home, the reins over his neck.
Jan. 3, 1973: New Mexico’s cities and the New Mexico Municipal League have come up with a new way to take care of their growing money needs, but it is destined to spark a tough legislative battle because it involves a basic change in the state’s tax philosophy.
The Municipal League’s idea is simple: The cities would give up their share of the gasoline, cigarette and motor vehicles excise tax, about $9 million, in exchange for an equal share of the state’s income tax money.
Jan. 3, 1998: The director of a Westchester County, N.Y., art museum has been offered the top job at The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, sources said this week.
George G. King, director of The Katonah Museum of Art, did not return phone calls this week to his office in a community 40 miles northeast of New York City.