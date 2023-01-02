From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 3, 1923: Don’t Forget the Annual Chamber of Commerce Meeting and Election Tonight.

Jan. 3, 1948: Augustin Garcia, 15, Abiquiu, who lay in the snow over 10 hours, with a gunshot wound in the abdomen, was in a critical condition at St. Vincent hospital today. His hands and feet were frozen, and he was in a state of profound shock. Doctors feared to operate to remove the bullet. If the boy lives he will have his horse to thank. He left home at 10 a.m. yesterday, taking a .22-caliber rifle, to round up some cattle. Between 6 and 7 last night, his horse came home, the reins over his neck.

Popular in the Community