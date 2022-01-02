Jan. 3, 1922: Now is the time for all loyal Santa Feans to pay up their dues and boost!
Jan. 3, 1947: Divorce suits filed in the district court for Santa Fe county totaled 309 last year. That is believed by court officials to have set a new high. However, inasmuch as no count has been kept in past years, a definite comparison cannot be made.
Jan. 3, 1972: Public Service Commission asked Public Service Company of New Mexico why its minimum charge jumped 62 per cent in less than four years to turn water on or off at a customer's request after regular hours.
The minimum charge boomed from $9.65 in January, 1967 to $15.64 in December last year.
Jan. 3, 1997: Gloria Tristani's withdrawal from consideration for Bill Richardson's congressional seat is strong evidence that the seat already has been spoken for: Tristani's fellow Corporation Commissioner, Eric Serna, scared her off by saying he has the votes he needs for the Democratic nomination to a special election.
He, or whoever winds up as the party's nominee, needs only 45 votes — an appallingly low number when you consider the strong possibility that, in the overwhelmingly Democratic Third Congressional District, nomination is considered tantamount to election.
Those votes represent a majority of the 89 members of the Democratic state central committee who live in this district.
