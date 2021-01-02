From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 3, 1921: Here We Are Off for 1921. And Don’t Table Your New Year’s Resolutions For A While Anyway.
Jan. 3, 1946: There have been many brides in Santa Fe since the soldiers and sailors have been coming home, but some of them at least have been overlooking a bet.
Some time ago N.W. Ayer & Son, Inc., Philadelphia advertisers, let it be known that they wanted a picture of a typical Santa Fe wedding to be used in a national advertising campaign.
… So far there have been no takers, according to Earl Vance, manager of the Bishop’s Lodge. And the deadline is mid-February.
Many Santa Fe couples intending to get married can qualify. They must be of Spanish descent and the bridegroom must be in military uniform.
Jan. 3, 1971: Bruce King moved into the governor’s chair New Year’s Day with what he said was humble appreciation and a pledge to make life as pleasant and meaningful as possible for New Mexicans.
Jan. 3, 1996: Several New Mexico residents who lost thousands of dollars gambling at Indian casinos have sued banks and credit card companies in an effort to recoup their losses.
The class action lawsuit filed in state District Court in Albuquerque on Tuesday also seeks to prevent banks, automated teller machines and credit card companies from providing financial services to casinos.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.