Jan. 29, 1923: Bursum Would Amend Bill By Striking Out Most Sections
Adopts Many Proposals in Jones Indian Measure but is Still Objectionable
Jan. 29, 1948: Albuquerque, Jan. 29 — Judge Sam G. Bratton announced today that Tom L. Popejoy has been named president of the University of New Mexico.
The jurist, president of the University of New Mexico board of regents, made the announcement in a one-paragraph statement:
“The regents, at a meeting held this morning, chose Tom L. Popejoy president of the University of New Mexico to succeed Dr. John Philip Wernette, effective at the termination of Doctor Wernette’s present contract in June.”
Pressed as to whether Doctor Wernette had resigned or been dismissed, Judge Bratton said:
“Well, the term is that we didn’t want to renew his contract.”
Jan. 29, 1973: Mother’s Day of 1969 was a sad day for Mrs. Donelia Jacquez.
In her hand was a Mother’s Day card from her son, Juan; it was a simple card, affectionately signed, “Love, Johnny.”
But in her mind was the bad news left the day before by an Army representative. Juan Jacquez was “Missing in Action,” the Army officer had reported May 11, 1969.
Mrs. Jacquez, the mother of six other children, said she never lost faith in God and knew her oldest son — now 25 — was alive. A humbling faith was confirmed in September last year when the Army notified Mrs. Jacquez that her son was listed as a prisoner of war on North Vietnam.
Jan. 29, 1998: The Bishop’s Lodge, the Tesuque resort owned and managed by the Thorpe family since 1918, has been sold to a billion-dollar real estate company based in Sydney, Australia.
ERE Yarmouth, a subsidiary of the Lend Lease Corp., plans an $11 million renovation of the resort over the next three years, including addition of 56 guest rooms, a spa and 10,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as replacement of bedding and other furnishings.