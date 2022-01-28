From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 29, 1922: Mrs. Lida B. White, principal of the Carlos Gilbert school, in citing two boys for juvenile delinquency, reported to city police yesterday that on account of the 12-year-olds, she had already lost two teachers and a third was threatening to resign if they were not removed from school.
The boys, according to the police, were involved in the theft of a March of Dimes box from the Montezuma hotel, theft of $60 from a San Francisco street candy store and have been detected by other merchants at shoplifting.
Jan. 29, 1997: Santa Fe County on Tuesday chose Cornell Corrections to build and run its new 550-bed jail, based partly on the Houston-based company's pledge to try to rehabilitate inmates and not just lock them up.
