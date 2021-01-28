From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 29, 1921: The senate judiciary committee will make a favorable report on the anti-gambling bill, carrying the committee’s name, when the senate reconvenes Tuesday.
Jan. 29, 1946: Mrs. Naomi Barry was in St. Vincent Hospital today suffering from a possible fractured skull and her husband, James A. Barry, a garage employee, was in the city jail, charged with drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 29, 1971: The U.S. Census Bureau, after rechecks and unscrambling of an accounting error in the computerized system, has “discovered” 1,021 more people in New Mexico than were reported in the 1970 head count.
The largest single increase, nearly 400, was for Espanola.
Jan. 29, 1996: The next time a cop calls you at home or the office trying to sell you something, be careful.
It might be a crook.
Telephone scamsters pretending to be raising money for police organizations is one of the oldest telephone scams around. But it apparently works well enough to be profitable.
