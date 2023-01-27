Jan. 28, 1948: Having endured a night of 5 degrees below zero temperature, coupled with a critical gas shortage, Santa Fe today faced the prospect of a still colder night, one during which, it was predicted the mercury might go to 10 below. Following a shutoff last night of 250 meters, according to Southern Union Gas Co., officials in the Tesuque, Bishop's lodge, Canyon road and Pecos road areas,the company at noon said it believed it would get through tonight without any impairment in service.
----
Mayor Manuel Lujan, after a consultation with Southern Union Gas Co. officials today, said that any family in an emergency situation, such as illness, and lacking heat, could call the company and coal and wood supplies would be furnished by the company.
Jan. 28, 1973: Peace pact signed in Paris
Viet ceasefire starts
Two Santa Fe families got the news they had hoped to hear for years when they were informed that their men were alive and on the list of prisoners of war released by the North Vietnamese Saturday.
Jan. 28, 1998: A Santa Fe-based cigarette maker, which claims its products contain no additives and sells them in natural food stores, says it should be dropped from a sweeping lawsuit against the tobacco industry.
Santa Fe National Tobacco Co., makers of Natural American Spirit cigarettes, asked a judge Tuesday to remove its name from a lawsuit filed by state Attorney General Tom Udall against 22 tobacco manufacturers.