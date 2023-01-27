From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 28, 1948: Having endured a night of 5 degrees below zero temperature, coupled with a critical gas shortage, Santa Fe today faced the prospect of a still colder night, one during which, it was predicted the mercury might go to 10 below. Following a shutoff last night of 250 meters, according to Southern Union Gas Co., officials in the Tesuque, Bishop's lodge, Canyon road and Pecos road areas,the company at noon said it believed it would get through tonight without any impairment in service.

