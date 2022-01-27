From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 28, 1922: Governor Mechem today appointed a commission to investigate the workings of the Public Monies act, “the acts of various finance boards and state treasurers under the same.”
The commission, he said was appointed because of “the very considerable discussion of the matter of deposits of state monies in the various banks of the state” and the enforcement of the act.
Jan. 28, 1947: Must reading for anyone interested in the economic future of New Mexico is Bernard DeVoto’s article, “The West Against Itself,” in the January issue of Harper’s magazine.
Mr. DeVoto pulls no punches and spares no feelings. He will hurt some sensibilities and he makes some statements that, at least, are open to debate. But it will be hard for anyone to differ with his major thesis, which is that the West is held in economic chains by the East, and that even many western leaders connive in the process.
Jan. 28, 1972: The House passed, 58-6, today a bill to give a tax break to New Mexico’s lowest income families and senior citizens.
The bill allows a tax credit in state taxes for state and local taxes paid. It was introduced by Rep. Jim Garcia, R-Chaves.
Jan. 28, 1997: Santa Fe Community College President Leonardo de la Garza has announced he will leave his post to accept a position in his native Texas.
“It is an opportunity to oversee, really, one of the best community college systems in the nation,” de la Garza said in a telephone interview Monday. “You can’t have a higher position.”
He has served at the college for about three years.
