From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 28, 1921: The Special Revenue commission’s assessment and taxation code will be finished and placed in the hands of the finance committee of the senate before the end of the fourth week of the session — next week — and, as the result, the committee will be able to start work at an early date on revenue raising bills intended to meet the staggering demands carried by the budget.
Jan. 28, 1946: Mayor Manuel Lujan today warmly approved the 1912 City Planning Board’s recommendation for the renaming of Water and other streets which do not have Spanish names.
…
Predicting that New Mexico Indians soon may be granted the right to vote “as reward for their war effort,” Mrs. Charles Dietrich of Santa Fe is seeking to organize more funds for education of the Navajos.
Jan. 28, 1971: El Vicio, the Santa Fe organization launching a drive against heroin addiction, has announced the hiring of Peter Anthony Ortega as an “outreach” coordinator.
Jan. 28, 1996: The dollar simply doesn’t go as far in Santa Fe, public school officials say.
When you add it up — housing, fuel, food — the cost of living leaves the Santa Fe dollar a bit anorexic.
“Everything costs more in Santa Fe,” says school board member Jarratt Applewhite. “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to play for even the simplest of things, like maintaining our school buildings.”
Applewhite, a freshman board member, is leading a fight for changes in the state’s school funding formula.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.