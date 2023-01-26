From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 27, 1923: The house of Representatives was rocked during an excited and near riotous debate over an Albuquerque bill late Friday. Once Speaker Beall had to pound his desk and shout for order; Sergeant-at-arms Jack Fleming came hurrying into the hall, when he heard the commotion, but quiet was restored without any official aid from him. ...

The purpose of the bill is to permit a city of more than 10,000 population — which means Albuquerque only — to extend its limits.

Popular in the Community