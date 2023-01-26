Jan. 27, 1923: The house of Representatives was rocked during an excited and near riotous debate over an Albuquerque bill late Friday. Once Speaker Beall had to pound his desk and shout for order; Sergeant-at-arms Jack Fleming came hurrying into the hall, when he heard the commotion, but quiet was restored without any official aid from him. ...
The purpose of the bill is to permit a city of more than 10,000 population — which means Albuquerque only — to extend its limits.
Jan. 27, 1948: With 5 degrees below zero predicted for late this afternoon or tonight, according to airport officials, Santa Fe and northern New Mexico braced today for the extreme wintry weather which has plagued great areas of the country in recent weeks.
Aggravating the situation was a gas shortage which closed the schools here and in Albuquerque, with radio broadcasting appeals to consumers to curtail wherever possible.
Jan. 27, 1998: APACHE NATIONAL FOREST — Three Mexican gray wolves took their first steps into the mountains of eastern Arizona, Monday, capping a dramatic reversal by the federal government, which a half century before, helped nearly eradicate the species.
The wolves — a breeding pair and a 10-month-old pup — were transported in three separate cages by snow cats to a one-third acre fenced kennel in the Apache National Forest, about 12 miles from the New Mexico border. Sometime in the next three months, the kennel will be removed and the wolves will roam free.