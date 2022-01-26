From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 27, 1922: Can irrigate area as big as Belgium from Streams of Vast Colorado Basin
Light and Power Available for all Cities of Southwest by Harnessing Rivers.
Jan. 27, 1947: Gov. T.J. Mabry’s budget, presenting to the legislature the state departments’ and institutions’ requests for appropriations for the coming two fiscal years, will be by far the biggest ever submitted, State Comptroller C. R. Sebastian stated today.
Jan. 27, 1972: The entire Santa Fe Plaza would become a kind of fresh-air museum under the 20-year plan unveiled Wednesday by the Museum of New Mexico Foundation at the Palace of the Governors.
At a reception for state legislators opening the public exhibition of plans worked out with the help of University of New Mexico graduate students, the Museum of New Mexico Foundation also announced that it will ask for $658,000 for the first phase of the program.
Jan. 27, 1997: LOS ALAMOS — The Los Alamos County Council tonight will again ponder the fate of the Black Hole, a salvage yard of relics of the Atomic Age in north Los Alamos.
The council, which earlier declared the yard at 4015 Arkansas “a menace to public comfort, health, peace, or safety,” will hear testimony from neighbors, zoning officials and Ed Grothus, owner of the business.
