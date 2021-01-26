From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 27, 1921: Budget For 2 Years, Near Five Million, Before Senate
Nearly Million and Half for New Buildings May Be Taken Care of by Bonds.
Jan. 27, 1971: The proposed constitutional amendment to lower New Mexico’s minimum voting age to 18 years, currently is enjoying a high level of support in the 1971 Legislative session.
But the road ahead for the proposal undoubtedly is a rocky one, and there are some serious doubts expressed it can gain the extraordinary public support needed later this year.
Jan. 27, 1996: The U.S. Army must prepare an environmental study before allowing hunters to shoot state-owned buffalo at the Fort Wingate Depot near Gallup, a federal judge ruled Friday.
“The facts show that defendants [the Army] admittedly gave no consideration whatsoever to the potential environmental consequences of permitting the bison hunt,” Judge Martha Vazquez said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.