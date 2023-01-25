From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 26, 1923: Sad. Mr. Fall's Remarks Indicate That We Are a Nation of Goofs and Liars.

Jan. 26, 1948: Declaring attacks on the Navajo relief drives were "sheer nonsense," A.W. Barnes, president of the Navajo Assistance,Inc., called for a full reorganization of the Indian bureau at the annual meeting of the New Mexico Association on Indian Affairs at St. Francis auditorium yesterday afternoon.

