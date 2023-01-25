Jan. 26, 1923: Sad. Mr. Fall's Remarks Indicate That We Are a Nation of Goofs and Liars.
Jan. 26, 1948: Declaring attacks on the Navajo relief drives were "sheer nonsense," A.W. Barnes, president of the Navajo Assistance,Inc., called for a full reorganization of the Indian bureau at the annual meeting of the New Mexico Association on Indian Affairs at St. Francis auditorium yesterday afternoon.
Erna Fergusson, Albuquerque author, joined Barnes in scoring the Indian bureau setup and said any change must be "radical" and based in terms of "decades and generations" and not years.
Jan. 26, 1973: A hundred workers at Molybdenum Corporation of America's Questa mine were laid off yesterday.
The firm's general manager blamed the layoff, the second in two years, on oversupply of molybdenum and lowering prices.
Jan. 26, 1998: A cluster of self-described little old ladies sit in the courtroom holding bright-red plastic clipboards and concentrating on the proceedings.
One leans to the side to whisper to another. She is shushed by yet another behind her.
The women are seated in the state District Judge James Hall's courtroom to listen carefully to a case of a man accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter.
They are not personally involved in the case.
The hearing is just one of hundreds they will attend as part of a court monitoring program being conducted by the Santa Fe Rape Crisis Center and the local chapter of the League of Women Voters.