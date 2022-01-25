From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 26, 1922: Las Vegas, N.M., Jan. 26 — Miss Leona Rensing fell down a chute at one of the Agua Pura company’s ice lakes Tuesday night and received severe bruised and cuts on the head and face. Miss Rensing was with a party of skaters and ran into the chute in the dark.
Jan. 26, 1972: Inmates of New Mexico State Penitentiary are bitter over the state Parole Board and constant harassment by guards at the institution.
Jan. 26, 1997: Nearly 80 percent of Santa Fe residents who offered suggestions about what the city should do with its 50 acres of rail-yard property near downtown last month said that they would like a new plaza-type space.
But when a telephone polling firm recently contacted a broad cross-section of Santa Feans and asked what they would suggestion, only 3 percent brought up the plaza idea.
That was one of the more stark contrasts between the opinions offered by interest groups and other active participants in the rail-yard planning process and a poll aimed at getting a more scientific sampling of local views.
