From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 26, 1921: East Las Vegas, Jan. 26 — Following a night of terror in East Las Vegas last night, Mayor Fred O. Blood this morning issued an order to Police Chief Murphy to furnish each member of the police force with a sawed-off shotgun, shells loaded with buckshot and admonish to “shoot to hit.” Police Chief Murphy last night shot three holes in a fine overcoat worn by a man giving the name of William H. Wright who ran but was subsequently arrested.
Jan. 26, 1946: ALBUQUERQUE, Jan. 26 — The New Mexico Municipal League voted at its closing session today to ask the next Legislature for a law authorizing city planning commissions.
Mayor Manuel Lujan of Santa Fe moved for adoption of the program, stating that New Mexico cities will grow and expand, making extensive planning necessary.
Jan. 26, 1971: STOP-PRESS
The New Mexico House of Representatives gave approval 66-3 to a proposed constitutional amendment to lower the general voting age in the state to 18 years.
The proposal now goes to the Senate. If approved by the senate by a three-fourths majority, the amendment proposal would appear on the ballot at a future state election.
Jan. 26, 1996: After a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plan to protect the Mexican spotted owl was approved in October, the document was altered in a way that could allow the largest timber sale in the Southwest to proceed in prize owl habitat.
