From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 25, 1947: Five Santa Fe youths were saved from a burning car at 6:45 p.m. yesterday on the Las Vegas highway two miles from the Plaza. Clyde Hays, whose home is near the scene of the accident, righted the car and rescued the victims, four with the aid of the first victim he pulled out of the wreckage. But for his efforts, all five might have died in the flames.
Jan. 25, 1972: LOS ALAMOS — Dr. Harold M. Agnew, director of the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, said today that very few if any lay-offs are expected at LASL as a result of the 1973 federal budget proposal released Monday.
He added that regular raises for LASL employees were not given as usual on Jan. 1, but said “we plan to have some salary adjustments within the next fiscal year in accordance with the President’s guidelines.”
The total level of employment will stay about the same, Agnew said.
Jan. 25, 1997: A 1950s-vintage sewer pipe apparently collapsed late Thursday, disabling the plumbing at the City of Santa Fe’s main administration building on Marcy Street and leaving city workers to hobble to restrooms at another building down the block.
Restrooms at the administration building were festooned with “out of order” signs on Friday. Meanwhile, city workers outdoors used a back hoe to dig a trench about 12-feet deep in the parking lot in an unsuccessful attempt to find the broken sewer pipe.
