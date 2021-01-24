From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 25, 1921: The highway bill, drafted by Charles Springer, chairman of the highway commission, which was expected to appear in the house this afternoon, places the supervision of the building and maintenance of county roads and bridges in the hands of the highway commission.
The bill requires that the board of county commissioners of each county shall prepare an annual budget for road expenditures, subject to the approval of the highway engineer, and shall not make any disbursements not authorized by the budget unless after duly adopted amendment.
Jan. 25, 1946: Wayne L. Mauzy has resigned as secretary of the Museum of New Mexico and the School of American Research. His resignation becomes effective March 1.
Dr. Edgar L. Hewett, director, was in Albuquerque today, but expected to return and announce Mauzy’s successor in a few days.
Jan. 25, 1971: We’ve attended the governor’s prayer breakfasts here the last couple of years, and have been impressed by the fact that hundreds of citizens from all walks of life have come from throughout the state to join in the religious programs.
It has to be impressive when Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court J.C. Compton reads from the Old Testament and House Speaker Walter K. Martinez reads from the New Testament.
Jan. 25, 1996: Expressing frustration at being ignored by Mayor Debbie Jaramillo and Police Chief Donald Grady II, 11 members of a 12-person committee appointed to change the police department have resigned.
Dolores Sloan, a team member who resigned, said working with the mayor and police chief became increasingly difficult over the past several months.
