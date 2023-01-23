Jan. 24, 1923: By a unanimous vote, 24 to 0, the judiciary committee substitute for Senate Bill No. 20, the bill to outlaw Ku Klux Klan in New Mexico, finally agreed upon by the committee, was passed in the senate last Tuesday.
Jan. 24, 1948: State Liquor Control Director Tom O. Montoya announced today is his office is taking “drastic steps to clean up the sale-to-Indians mess” in Gallup and Farmington.
Jan. 24, 1973: For at least three New Mexico families, the long years of waiting for their men to return from North Vietnamese prisoner of war camps finally may be coming to an end.
The three wives greeted President Nixon’s announcement Tuesday of a ceasefire in Vietnam and return of all POWS within 60 days with elation and hope.
… “We’ve been waiting so long … about six years now,” said Dorothy Hughes of Santa Fe, wife of Col. James Lindberg Hughes. “I just couldn’t be happier.”
Jan. 24, 1998: Southern New Mexico lawmakers could sink a highway deal to finance five major highway projects — including improvements to the notoriously dangerous U.S. 84/285 road between Santa Fe and Pojoaque.
The deal between legislative leaders and Gov. Gary Johnson’s administration would finance five major highway projects at a cost of $624 million — or more than $800 million including bond interest.
… The package is drawing opposition from southern New Mexico lawmakers who say the deal doesn’t include enough for highways south of Interstate 40.