From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 24, 1923: By a unanimous vote, 24 to 0, the judiciary committee substitute for Senate Bill No. 20, the bill to outlaw Ku Klux Klan in New Mexico, finally agreed upon by the committee, was passed in the senate last Tuesday.

Jan. 24, 1948: State Liquor Control Director Tom O. Montoya announced today is his office is taking “drastic steps to clean up the sale-to-Indians mess” in Gallup and Farmington.

