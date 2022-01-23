From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 24, 1922: Pueblo, Colo., Jan. 24 — Belief of the police that Earl Harrison, the bandit who was slain here last night in a battle with the police, was Price Clayton, wanted for the murder of two men at El Vado, N.M., was abandoned today.
Jan. 24, 1947: WASHINGTON, Jan. 24 (AP) Both Senator Cavez (D-NM) and William Zimmerman, assistant commissioner of Indian affairs, expressed themselves yesterday in favor of lifting the ban on liquor sales to Indians. But Zimmerman said even if that were possible through appropriate legislation, it would not remove the need for 600 members of the Indian police who have many other duties. Chavez had suggested to an economy hearing by the Senate civil service committee that the bureau might save money by dropping liquor enforcement.
Jan. 24, 1972: Need today's formalized church die so as to be re-born? Santa Fe Episcopal Minister John A. Kinsolving says his national church's presiding bishop believes it must.
Jan. 24, 1997: Work is set to begin later this winter on a new Target department store, anchoring a 38-acre Cerrillos Road retail and office development that also will include an Albertson's grocery store. At the same time, people who live in the Roadrunner Trailer Lodge, which is being displaced by the development, are scrambling to find new places to live. There are about 100 mobile homes in the park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.