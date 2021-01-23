From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 24, 1921: The Government is Anxious to Make it Very Easy for You to Make Out Your Income Tax Return. Now is the Time.
Jan. 24, 1946: The excellent impression made by City Planner Harland Bartholomew has rewarded the many Santa Feans who felt that he would be quick to grasp the unique atmosphere and spirit of The Ancient City.
Residents now have renewed assurance that any planning done by Mr. Bartholomew’s firm will be designed to keep the city’s character while permitting the future expansion which most believe to be inevitable.
Jan. 24, 1971: The New Mexico House of Representatives moves into its second week with a growing volume of legislation on its agenda.
While its senate counterparts tackle such weighty issues as legislative reapportionment and Sunday liquor sales, the house is confronted with a school formula plan and a constitutional amendment lowering the voting age to 18 in state elections.
Jan. 24, 1996: After eight years on the Santa Fe County Commission and eight years in the county administration, Nancy Rodriguez was appointed to succeed the late Sen. Edward J. Lopez in a 2-1 County Commission vote Tuesday afternoon.
... Rodriguez barely beat out Santa Fe City Councilor Frank Montaño for the appointment.
