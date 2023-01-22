From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 23, 1923: Washington, Jan. 23 — That Chairman Lenroot of the sub-committee of the senate public lands committee holding hearings on the Pueblo Indian land bill, is not satisfied given the Indians by the Jones substitute for the Bursum bill, was the outstanding indication in the hearing yesterday. It is believed the committee will recommend an even stronger measure.

Jan. 23, 1948: Harry P. Chamberlain, visiting teacher for the Santa Fe public school system, who was the subject of criticism at a board of education meeting Jan. 13, has resigned as of this weekend, T.C. Bird, superintendent, said today. No successor has been chosen, the superintendent said

