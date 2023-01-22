Jan. 23, 1923: Washington, Jan. 23 — That Chairman Lenroot of the sub-committee of the senate public lands committee holding hearings on the Pueblo Indian land bill, is not satisfied given the Indians by the Jones substitute for the Bursum bill, was the outstanding indication in the hearing yesterday. It is believed the committee will recommend an even stronger measure.
Jan. 23, 1948: Harry P. Chamberlain, visiting teacher for the Santa Fe public school system, who was the subject of criticism at a board of education meeting Jan. 13, has resigned as of this weekend, T.C. Bird, superintendent, said today. No successor has been chosen, the superintendent said
Mrs. Delfina Salazar, board of education member, said at the Jan. 13 session that Chamberlain was possibly "mixing jobs" on his rounds as teacher by acting as a bill collector for the gas company. Bird said he understood that any work done by chamberlain for the company was after teaching hours on his own time.
Jan. 23, 1973: El Vicio, Santa Fe's methadone drug maintenance program, has terminated negotiations with the city for about $20,000 in federal Model Cities money because of what El Vicio Board Chairman John Gianardi today termed an effort to illegally restrict and strangle the program.
Jan. 23, 1998: Last year, the state Senate fired Gov. Gary Johnson's choice to run the Corrections Department by voting to not confirm Dona Wilpolt.
If Johnson gets his way, the Senate won't get a chance to do the same thing to Rob Perry, whom Johnson named in April to succeed Wilpolt as corrections secretary.
Johnson said Thursday he does not intend to submit Perry's name to the Senate for confirmation — although the Senate is empowered by the state constitution to vote on gubernatorial appointments to Cabinet secretary jobs and other positions.