From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 23, 1922: Boys and Girls, Read About the New Mexican’s Free Matinee at the Paris Saturday.
Jan. 23, 1947: … Another controversial measure reportedly being prepared for the legislative hopper is a bill to establish minimum prices that could be charged for dry-cleaning services in the state. Sen. Tom Closson of Santa Fe said he has heard the cleaners’ bill is being readied for submission again. The cleaners’ bill was defeated in a close and hot fight two years ago.
Jan. 23, 1972: Lee Rubenstein, who winds up a four-year term as a Santa Fe City councilman, today announced he will be a candidate for mayor in the March 7 municipal election.
… Mayor pro-tem for the last two years, Rubenstein said: “This is a critical time for Santa Fe. The City Different is becoming the City Typical. …”
Jan. 23, 1997: ALBUQUERQUE — Barbed wire or no barbed wire? That is the question.
A sculpture by Santa Fe artist Bob Haozous on the University of New Mexico campus continues to cause controversy and was the subject of a public forum Wednesday night. For Haozous, the dispute is delaying a payment [of] $32,500 still owed to him.
About 100 people attended the forum, held at the Hiland Theater in Albuquerque and hosted by the nonprofit Albuquerque Arts Alliance. At issue was whether Haozous had the right to top his large billboard-like steel sculpture with concertina wire. The original design, submitted to a joint UNM-Albuquerque Arts Board committee and the public for review, did not have the wire.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.