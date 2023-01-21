Jan. 22, 1923: Washington, Jan. 19 — Branding the whole general policy of the Indian bureau as “inhumane, expensive to the tax-payer and largely fruitless of good to the Indians” and declaring for a policy of “economic and business common sense,” Mrs. A.H. Atwood, of Riverside, California, chairman of the Indian Welfare Committee of the General Federal of Women’s Clubs, addressed the Senate Committee on Public Land today in opposition to the Bursum Bill, and strongly in favor of the Jones-Leatherwood Bill, both relating to Pueblo Indian lands in New Mexico.
Jan. 22, 1948: Facts about the Navajo emergency relief situation will be discussed at the meeting of the New Mexican Association on Indian Affairs Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis auditorium, Mrs. C.H. Dietrich, president, said today.
Jan. 22, 1973: A 17 per cent increase in serious crime reported to Santa Fe Police during 1972 was noted in a comparison of annual crime statistics compiled by the Santa Fe Police Department Statistics Bureau.
According to figures from Capt. Raymond Abeyta, chief clerk of the statistics bureau, there were 3,098 serious crimes reported out of 23,988 total offenses reported during 1972. By comparison there were 2,577 serious crimes out of 21,986 offenses reported during 1971.
Six homicides were reported in Santa Fe in 1972 with four of them reported in December.
Jan. 22, 1998: Just as Corrections Secretary Rob Perry nears a confirmation vote at the Legislature, one of his most controversial moves — trying to have inmates take sledgehammers to a rock pile — has been criticized in a new federal court report.
A court-appointed overseer of New Mexico’s prisons has determined that Perry’s rock pile work detail for inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico violated disciplinary rules established in the federal court Duran Consent Decree.