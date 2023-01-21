From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 22, 1923: Washington, Jan. 19 — Branding the whole general policy of the Indian bureau as “inhumane, expensive to the tax-payer and largely fruitless of good to the Indians” and declaring for a policy of “economic and business common sense,” Mrs. A.H. Atwood, of Riverside, California, chairman of the Indian Welfare Committee of the General Federal of Women’s Clubs, addressed the Senate Committee on Public Land today in opposition to the Bursum Bill, and strongly in favor of the Jones-Leatherwood Bill, both relating to Pueblo Indian lands in New Mexico.

Jan. 22, 1948: Facts about the Navajo emergency relief situation will be discussed at the meeting of the New Mexican Association on Indian Affairs Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at St. Francis auditorium, Mrs. C.H. Dietrich, president, said today.

