From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 22, 1947: Three youths in Santa Fe today may be as much as $60 ahead of the game but whether they are proud of themselves is something else.
Last night the three went to the New Canton cafe, the Lensic theater lobby and the Burro Alley cafe and lifted three March of Dimes jars.
Jan. 22, 1997: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo on Tuesday nominated Ron Curry, a former deputy secretary of the state Environment Department, as Santa Fe's next city manager.
The City Council will vote whether to confirm him Jan. 29.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.