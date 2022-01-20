From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 21, 1922: Mrs. Collins Tells What Vision And Industry Have Done In Old Santa Fe.
Jan. 21, 1947: In a fresh approach to the vexatious north-south highway problem, the state highway department in cooperation with Harland Bartholomew, city planner, will seek a solution of the route dispute, which has threatened to cost Santa Fe the project. That, John Gaw Meem, chairman of the city planning commission, stated today, was the decision reached late yesterday afternoon at a planning commission meeting at La Fonda lounge with State Highway Engineer Burson Dwyer.
Jan. 21, 1972: It took only two days following Gov. Bruce King's opening address to the New Mexico Legislature for the first two bills to appear which propose methods to help dispose of a chunk of the anticipated $19 million state surplus.
Jan. 21, 1997: Environmentalists aren't terribly optimistic about the upcoming session of the New Mexico Legislature.
Nor are those hoping to see tougher DWI laws.
