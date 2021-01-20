From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 21, 1921: 5-room and bath dwelling, electric light fixtures and range, built few years ago, corner lot. $3,000. H.H. Dorman, 125 San Francisco St., opposite new hotel site.
Jan. 21, 1946: Say what you will about Gov. John J. Dempsey, but don’t underrate him as a political strategist. With the opening of the primary campaign but slightly more than two months away, the Governor’s political foes are in a state of ill-natured confusion, helpless to get underway until they know the intentions of the ruddy gentleman in the Governor’s office.
Jan. 21, 1971: The House Privileges and Elections Committee gave a unanimous recommendation today to a proposed constitutional amendment reducing the voting age to 18 years for all New Mexico elections.
Jan. 21, 1996: Slot machines in bowling alleys?
Why not, say lobbyists for the industry.
“Bowling alleys feel like they compete directly with racetracks and fraternal and charitable organizations for the entertainment dollar,” said Bob Werner, a Santa Fe attorney who represents bowling alley owners. “And there’s only so many of those dollars around.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.