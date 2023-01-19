From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 20, 1923: Diavalo will long be remembered by Santa Feans who have witnessed his dexterous and ultra-daring stunts during his stay here with the Western Aviation company. But Diavalo is not satisfied. He says he likes the town and everybody in it, so he is going to  put on another thriller tomorrow, which he has been holding up his sleeve, and only stages on special occasions.

Jan. 20, 1948: John H. McCline, onetime slave whose funeral was held this afternoon, accompanied Sherman's army on its march from Atlanta "to the sea," according to Deputy City Building Inspector A.S. Alvord.

Popular in the Community