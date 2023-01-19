Jan. 20, 1923: Diavalo will long be remembered by Santa Feans who have witnessed his dexterous and ultra-daring stunts during his stay here with the Western Aviation company. But Diavalo is not satisfied. He says he likes the town and everybody in it, so he is going to put on another thriller tomorrow, which he has been holding up his sleeve, and only stages on special occasions.
Jan. 20, 1948: John H. McCline, onetime slave whose funeral was held this afternoon, accompanied Sherman's army on its march from Atlanta "to the sea," according to Deputy City Building Inspector A.S. Alvord.
McCline, then about 9, was a personal servant to the captain of Company C, 13th Michigan infantry. Alvord's father, Pfc. Ceborn Ensigne Alvord, was a member of that company.
... McCline, who was "major domo" at the executive mansion when the late Herbert J. Hagerman was governor, died Monday morning. Funeral services were held this afternoon at the First Presbyterian church, where he had been janitor for 12 years, and burial was in Fairview cemetery.
Jan. 20, 1998: It comes up in political gossip and punditry — is it time for Manny and Ray to go?
Raymond Sanchez, House speaker, and Manny Aragon, Senate president pro tem, Democrats from Albuquerque, are back again as leaders of the Legislature. Sanchez h as been speaker for all but two years since 1983. Aragon has been the Senate president since 1988.