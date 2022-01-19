From The Santa Fe New Mexican
Jan. 20, 1922: Turn out to hear a real Kiwanian live wire lecture at the Museum tonight. He Makes it Snappy.
Jan. 20, 1947: Patrolman Manuel Moya today testified in district court that he slapped Antonio F. Martinez Jr., 23, son of the postmaster, in a dispute on Hancock street the night of Dec. 17, but the patrolman contended he acted to prevent Martinez from hitting his fellow officer, Patrolman Pete Montoya.
Jan. 20, 1972: We read the other day that State Superintendent Leonard DeLayo supports optional legislation to establish a 12-month school year. He reports the plan “well received in the state,” with special interest shown in Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Roswell and Las Lunas.
Jan. 20, 1997: Judging from comments by key Democrats in the Legislature’s leadership, Gov. Gary Johnson’s dictate of “no new taxes” might not be seriously challenged this year, despite a tight budget.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.