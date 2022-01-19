From The Santa Fe New Mexican

Jan. 20, 1922: Turn out to hear a real Kiwanian live wire lecture at the Museum tonight. He Makes it Snappy.

Jan. 20, 1947: Patrolman Manuel Moya today testified in district court that he slapped Antonio F. Martinez Jr., 23, son of the postmaster, in a dispute on Hancock street the night of Dec. 17, but the patrolman contended he acted to prevent Martinez from hitting his fellow officer, Patrolman Pete Montoya.

Jan. 20, 1972: We read the other day that State Superintendent Leonard DeLayo supports optional legislation to establish a 12-month school year. He reports the plan “well received in the state,” with special interest shown in Albuquerque, Alamogordo, Roswell and Las Lunas.

Jan. 20, 1997: Judging from comments by key Democrats in the Legislature’s leadership, Gov. Gary Johnson’s dictate of “no new taxes” might not be seriously challenged this year, despite a tight budget.

