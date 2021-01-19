From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 19, 1921: The democrats in the senate will stand firmly for the state-wide primary, Senator D.K.B. Sellers, the minority floor leader, stated today. They decided upon that course at a caucus last night and put themselves on record against any less drastic plan.
Jan. 20, 1971: Behind the scenes of the 1971 Legislature today some feverish negotiating was going on between the governor’s office and the Legislative School Study Committee.
The results, slated to be announced jointly by Gov. Bruce King and LSSC Chairman Sen. Jerry Apodaca, likely will determine what the legislature does for the public schools this year.
Jan. 20, 1996: State Sen. Edward J. Lopez, a fixture on New Mexico’s political scene for more than 20 years and a quietly effective powerhouse at the New Mexico Legislature, died early Friday from an apparent heart attack.
Lopez, who was 57, was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital at 12:39 a.m. Friends and fellow legislators said he had collapsed while watching television and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.
