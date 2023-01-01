From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 2, 1923: "Laws, whether good or bad, are made to be obeyed and should be enforced," declared Governor Hinkle of New Mexico in an inaugural address of record-breaking brevity yesterday just after the hour of noon in the hall of representatives. "In so far as it is in the power of my administration this shall be done. It shall be the policy of my administration to see that duties are performed and services rendered in an efficient and economical manner."

Jan. 2, 1948: Six men are suffering from wounds or injuries, mostly knife cuts, and six others are in jail here as the aftermath of La Madera's New Year's eve celebration. The election of a village queen, complicated by a locked door, was the innocent cause of it all.

Popular in the Community