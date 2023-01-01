Jan. 2, 1923: "Laws, whether good or bad, are made to be obeyed and should be enforced," declared Governor Hinkle of New Mexico in an inaugural address of record-breaking brevity yesterday just after the hour of noon in the hall of representatives. "In so far as it is in the power of my administration this shall be done. It shall be the policy of my administration to see that duties are performed and services rendered in an efficient and economical manner."
Jan. 2, 1948: Six men are suffering from wounds or injuries, mostly knife cuts, and six others are in jail here as the aftermath of La Madera's New Year's eve celebration. The election of a village queen, complicated by a locked door, was the innocent cause of it all.
Jan. 2, 1973: New Mexico House Speaker Walter Martinez says he will announce today members of the boyd's standing committees for the 1973 legislative session.
Chairmen and vice chairmen for the committees were announced Monday.
Jan. 2, 1998: Weather this winter in New Mexico has seemed a little upside down — after all, last week's Christmas snow hit Albuquerque with much greater force than it did Santa Fe.
But National Weather Service forecaster Roy Pennington says the weather patterns that have dumped snow on Albuquerque and blanketed eastern and southern New Mexico are just another sign of an El Niño year. Historically, the weather phenomenon known as El Niño has moved across Baja California and affected the southern part of the state the most, he said.