From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 2, 1922: It is about time for municipal and county officials to ascertain that the federal government expects their assistance and co-operation to enforce the prohibition laws, says the Rev. R.E. Farley, head of the Anti-Saloon League of the Southwest, who arrived here last night from Washington, D.C.
Jan. 2, 1947: The state will not take over Bruns General hospital for an interim period, Gov. Thomas J. Mabry said today. The governor also said he plans giving early consideration to the Santa Fe urban highway project, but will deal with more pressing matters first.
Jan. 2, 1972: LAS VEGAS — The Brown Berets plan a parade through Las Vegas streets this afternoon, to be followed by a “Chicano Power” rally at West Las Vegas High School Gymnasium.
Three of the five West Las Vegas School Board members reached by The New Mexican, said they had not been contacted for permission to open the gymnasium to the Berets.
Jan. 2, 1997: Legislators might consider restricting low-income New Mexicans’ eligibility for Medicaid benefits or even slashing benefits to meet tight budget constraints, according to Human Services Secretary Duke Rodriguez.
Faced with a $54 million shortfall in the state’s Medicaid budget and reduced state revenue projections, trimming Medicaid makes sense, Rodriguez said.
