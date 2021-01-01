From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 2, 1946: Warning to Burglars: Don't Eat Bunnies!
Burglars who made off with a number of rabbits from the barn of Mrs. Anne Webster, 634 East Garcia, sometime New Year's Eve or early yesterday morning, were warned today by Mrs. Webster that the rabbits had been inoculated with a poisonous serum and their flesh would not be suitable tor eating.
Jan. 2, 1996: Superintendent Yvonne Gonzalez probably won’t sail through an evaluation of her job performance Santa Fe teachers plan to complete later this month.
That’s because the teacher-produced evaluation is likely to be more of a popularity contest than a true measure of the superintendent’s job performance, says an education consultant with the University of New Mexico.
"I would stay away from evaluations like that,” says Bonnie Page, director of Project LEAD at UNM. “They’re usually not designed to give a fair assessment of what kind of job (the superintendent) has done or is doing. Usually those kinds of evaluations tend to tell more about teachers’ attitudes than anything else.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.