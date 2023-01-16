From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 19, 1923: Las Vegas Kiwanis To Back Storrie Lake As A Country Club Site.

Jan. 19, 1948: Monday mornings are traditionally no good. The Monday morning following the state press convention is a day that shouldn’t be. Heap on the sorrows of that day the wrath and waving arms of Local No. 41 of the National Federation of Federal Employees and the sizzling anger of Thomas J. Mcaffrey in offices of Clinton P. Anderson’s insurance agency at Albuquerque, and you have a day such as Job must have known.

