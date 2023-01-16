Jan. 19, 1923: Las Vegas Kiwanis To Back Storrie Lake As A Country Club Site.
Jan. 19, 1948: Monday mornings are traditionally no good. The Monday morning following the state press convention is a day that shouldn’t be. Heap on the sorrows of that day the wrath and waving arms of Local No. 41 of the National Federation of Federal Employees and the sizzling anger of Thomas J. Mcaffrey in offices of Clinton P. Anderson’s insurance agency at Albuquerque, and you have a day such as Job must have known.
Jan. 19, 1973: Santa Fe will receive $100,000 as of July 1, from the New Mexico State Highway Department as the first part of the state’s share of a new $500,000 city street improvement program.
The announcement of the grant was made last night by Santa Fe Mayor Joe Valdes as he spoke before the 61st Annual Banquet of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce at the La Fonda.
Jan. 19, 1998: New Mexico may be among the last states to reform its welfare system, but its reforms — proposed in a bill that Republicans, Democrats and Gov. Gary Johnson all say they can support — are some of the most innovative in the nation. Despite the declarations of support, the welfare bill as proposed still could fail because of a dispute over how benefits should be figured.