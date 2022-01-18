From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 19, 1922: Charles F. Wilson, well-known insurance officer, is here on business.

J.F. Hinkler, stockraiser, lumber dealer and banker, is here from Roswell. He has been a member of the New Mexico Senate and later of the territorial board of equalization.

Jan. 19, 1972: The number of flu virus cases requiring hospital care has reached close enough to the epidemic stage in Santa Fe to require St. Vincent Hospital to re-open one wing for adequate bed space.

Jan. 19, 1997: If you believe the Santa Fe County tax assessor, movie star Shirley MacLaine's 36 acres atop Atalaya Mountain aren't any more valuable than a modest, working-class home in Santa Fe's Dale Bellamah subdivision.

MacLaine is advertising her vacant land for sale for $1.6 million. And records at the Santa Fe County clerk's office, located not far from the assessor's office, show the actress/author paid at least $1.15 million to buy the scenic east-side property in December 1992.

But for tax purposes, the county assessor's office values the land at only $107,643.

