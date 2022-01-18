From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 19, 1922: Charles F. Wilson, well-known insurance officer, is here on business.
J.F. Hinkler, stockraiser, lumber dealer and banker, is here from Roswell. He has been a member of the New Mexico Senate and later of the territorial board of equalization.
Jan. 19, 1972: The number of flu virus cases requiring hospital care has reached close enough to the epidemic stage in Santa Fe to require St. Vincent Hospital to re-open one wing for adequate bed space.
Jan. 19, 1997: If you believe the Santa Fe County tax assessor, movie star Shirley MacLaine's 36 acres atop Atalaya Mountain aren't any more valuable than a modest, working-class home in Santa Fe's Dale Bellamah subdivision.
MacLaine is advertising her vacant land for sale for $1.6 million. And records at the Santa Fe County clerk's office, located not far from the assessor's office, show the actress/author paid at least $1.15 million to buy the scenic east-side property in December 1992.
But for tax purposes, the county assessor's office values the land at only $107,643.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.