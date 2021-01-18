From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 19, 1921: Favorite Slander Officially Refuted. No Sleeping Sickness in Santa Fe, Says Health Officer.
Jan. 19, 1946: The National Education Association has designated Santa Fe as a recreation center in the Southwest, J.R. Mullins, executive secretary of the New Mexico Educational Association, announced today.
Jan. 19, 1971: The 30th New Mexico legislature went into session at noon today, with veteran observers taking conflicting positions about the course of the work during the next 60 days.
Jan. 19, 1996: Federal prosecutors and New Mexico’s gaming tribes have reached an agreement in the court dispute over the legality of tribal casinos.
Neither attorneys involved in the case nor tribal leaders would disclose terms Thursday, saying the deal will be made public at a hearing today before U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez.
